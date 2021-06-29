Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 to set up Colombia Copa America date

An Edinson Cavani penalty sealed an easy 1-0 win for Uruguay against neighbours Paraguay at the Copa America on Monday, setting up a quarter-final tie against Colombia.

Despite the narrow scoreline it was a dominant performance from Uruguay, who had the vast majority of chances but struggled to break down Paraguay's stubborn defence.

Uruguay were also lacking a bit of quality in front of goal and had to rely on Cavani's 21st minute spot kick for the win.

Group A winners Argentina, who beat Bolivia 4-1, will face Ecuador in the last eight, while host nation Brazil will take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Paraguay play Peru the same day.









