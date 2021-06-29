Netherlands claims Russian warplanes harassed ship in Black Sea

Russian warplanes recently harassed a Dutch navy ship in the Black Sea, according to the Dutch Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

Russian warplanes "repeatedly" flew low above the Dutch navy frigate Evertsen, southeast of Crimea on June 24, it said in a statement.

Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten called the harassment "irresponsible actions."

He said Evertsen had a right to be in the Black Sea. "There is no justification for such aggressive behavior that unnecessarily increases the risk of accidents."

Bijleveld-Schouten said Dutch and Russian authorities would meet to discuss the incident.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry presented its version of events and claimed it prevented an attempted border violation by the Dutch frigate.

It said that Evertsen suddenly changed course and went from neutral waters toward the Russian sea border in the Kerch Strait.

"To prevent violations of the border of the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, Su-30 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers were scrambled into the air from the duty forces, which flew at a safe distance near the Dutch Navy ship," it said.

The ministry insisted that the planes "acted in strict accordance with international rules."

It also said that right after the flights of Russian aircraft, the frigate immediately changed course from the Russian border to its previous route.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced on June 23 that it opened warning fire on the British warship. HMS Defender, attached to the Royal British Navy, for allegedly violating territorial waters.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 in a move not recognized by the US, UN General Assembly or Turkey, among others.