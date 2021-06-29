Chinese COVID-19 jab produces strong antibodies in children: Study

The full two doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by the Chinese company Sinovac against coronavirus, produces a strong antibody response in children over three years old and teenagers, according to a new study on Tuesday.

The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal reported on Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of CoronaVac run in the northeastern Chinese province of Hebei in children and adolescents aged three to 17.

"Between Oct 31, 2020, and Dec 2, 2020, 110 individuals were screened and 72 were enrolled in phase 1. Between Dec 12 and Dec 30, 2020, 515 individuals were screened and 480 were enrolled in phase 2," according to the study.

"CoronaVac was immunogenic in children and adolescents aged 3-17 years," it said, adding that the rates of neutralizing antibodies in children and adolescents with both doses were over 96% after the two-dose vaccination.