Pakistan’s army chief Bajwa pays official visit to Turkey

Pakistan's army chief on Wednesday paid a day-long official visit to Turkey.

According to a statement by Pakistan's military, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of mutual interests, regional security situation, including latest developments in Afghanistan, and bilateral security and defense cooperation.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Ümit Dündar were also present in the meeting.

According to the statement, Bajwa said Turkey is one of the key Muslim countries in the region and that enhanced cooperation between the two countries will have a positive impact on regional peace and stability.

"The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process, and pledged to continue working for better relations between two brotherly countries," it said.



