TURKEYS SUPREME COURT ACCEPTS INDICTMENT SEEKING BAN OF HDP

Turkey's Constitutional Court accepted an indictment on Monday seeking a ban on the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for alleged ties to the bloody-minded PKK terror group, the Turkish-language broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

A great number of HDP members have been tried on mainly terrorism-related charges.



The top court had sent the indictment back to the Court of Cassation prosecutor in March due to procedural omissions in the document and the prosecutor refiled the lawsuit earlier this month. There was no immediate statement from the court itself.



State-owned Anadolu news agency has said the indictment demands a block on HDP's bank accounts and a political ban on some 500 party members.









