The Turkish president on Sunday commemorated Father's Day, an annual day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds.

"I congratulate all our fathers who have supported their families for a lifetime and mobilized all their means, time and savings for the future of their children," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter.

"I commemorate all our fathers and elders, especially our martyrs, who passed away to the hereafter, with mercy."