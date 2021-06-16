ALGERIAS FLN PARTY TO BE PART OF MAJORITY IN FORMING GOVERNMENT

Algeria's FLN party to be part of majority in forming government

The long-dominant Algeria's National Liberation Front (FLN) announced a willingness on Wednesday to cooperate with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to form a government after it won the most parliamentary seats in Saturday's elections.

FLN's Secretary General Abou El Fadhel Baadji said at a news conference that his party's political program is close to the program of the president and therefore it "puts itself within the presidential majority."

But he said the issue of forming a government rests with the president who will consult other parties.

Mohamed Sharafi, head of the elections authority, said FLN took the lead in parliamentary elections with 105 seats in the People's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, according to results announced Tuesday.

The largest Islamic party, Movement of Society for Peace, secured 64 seats, while independent candidates managing 78 seats.

FLN is Algeria's oldest party which ruled under former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika for 20 years from 1999 and 2019.