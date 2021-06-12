Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli forces in Jerusalem

A Palestinian woman was shot dead Saturday by an Israeli security officer at the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack, according to Israeli media.

The Times of Israel daily reported that Aqabat Jabr, 28, attempted to approach security forces at the checkpoint with a knife.

According to the newspaper, a security guard "called on her to stop several times. When she did not do so, he opened fire at her."

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the sister of the deceased was jailed in 2016-2018 for allegedly attempting to carry out a similar stabbing attack at the same checkpoint.

