News World Prominent Russian opposition politician flees, fearing imprisonment

Prominent Russian opposition politician flees, fearing imprisonment

Prominent Kremlin critic and former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said on Sunday he had left Russia for Ukraine due to pressure from authorities ahead of September parliamentary elections.

DPA WORLD Published June 06,2021 Subscribe

Prominent Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov has left his home country for fear of imprisonment.



"I'm going to Kiev," the 41-year-old wrote on the Telegram news channel on Sunday evening.



He said he had received indications from acquaintances close to the presidential administration that criminal cases were being staged against him in order to eliminate him from upcoming elections.



The former Duma deputy said every measure possible was being taken to prevent him from running in the fall parliamentary elections.



Gudkov was let go a few days ago after spending 48 hours in detention. His imprisonment was criticized by the European Union.Kremlin critics have long complained that the power apparatus cracks down on those who think differently. Dozens of opposition members are in custody. The Kremlin's United Russia party is seeking to defend its absolute majority in the State Duma in September.



Gudkov wrote that he would have to remain abroad at least until the vote. His relatives and friends would support the decision, he said - they are also being threatened now.











