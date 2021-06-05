GEORGIAN FM ZALKALIANI HAILS TURKEYS SUPPORT TO TBILISI

The foreign minister of Georgia said on Saturday that Turkey supports his country's "territorial integrity and sovereignty in every international platform."

"Turkey is our strategic partner," David Zalkaliani told Imedi TV, in reference to Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's official visit to Turkey on June 1.

Zalkaliani said that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Garibashvili with high-level hospitality.

He noted that Erdoğan and Garibashvili gave instructions to increase the trade volume between the two countries to $3 billion from $1.5 billion and said the directives have already had consequences.

"Turkey's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry met with Levan Davitashvili, Georgia's Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture and reached some agreements," he said.

Zalkaliani said both governments have started preparations for a High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, and that stronger economic cooperation will be maintained.

