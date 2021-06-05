Erdoğan receives Bulgarian-Turkish politician

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received a Bulgarian-Turkish politician in Istanbul.

The meeting between Erdoğan and Mustafa Karadayı, the head of Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms party, and an accompanying delegation, was held behind closed doors at the Vahdettin Mansion.

Among the attendees of the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, and Justice and Development (AK) Party officials.





