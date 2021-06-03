Europe opts to ignore PKK’s massacre of civilians in Syria

European countries have chosen to ignore the YPG/PKK massacre of civilians in Syria's Manbij earlier this week and given vague answers when asked about their stance on the issue.

Without naming YPG/PKK, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said the bloc is aware of casualties in Manbij and called on all parties to implement a cease-fire.

He said: "The EU continues to call upon all parties of the conflict in Syria to fully respect international humanitarian law, which includes a duty to protect civilians."

UK, on the other hand, stressed the need for continuation of cease-fire and protection of civilians in accordance with international law.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said she was not aware of any reports about the PKK killing of eight civilians in Manbij.

The French Foreign Ministry declined to answer any questions on the matter.

During the protests in Manbij on Monday and Tuesday, eight people were killed and 27 others wounded when YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on them.

The terrorist group seeks to recruit members from occupied areas, including Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, al-Malikiyah, Darbasiyah, al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Manbij.

Turkey demands that the terrorist group exit Manbij, which was occupied by YPG/PKK in August 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.