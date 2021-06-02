Yunus Emre Institute starts Turkish classes in Moscow

A branch of the Turkish cultural institution Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Moscow on Wednesday stepped up to give Turkish language classes for Russian security forces.

The language classes are part of Turkish-Russian security cooperation activities to increase the number of personnel who can speak both Russian and Turkish.

The opening ceremony was attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar, Moscow YEE Director Ömer Özkan, Russian Interior Ministry representative Roman Terentiev, as well as embassy employees and many guests.

Following the ceremony, the trainees attended their first Turkish language course class. Participants came from the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal National Guard Service, or Rosgvardiya.