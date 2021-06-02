Over half of adult Americans now fully vaccinated, Biden says

Over half of all adults in the US have been fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday as he seeks to ramp up vaccinations nationwide.

About 52% of the country's adult population is fully vaccinated, Biden said, noting that nearly 170 million Americans have gotten at least one shot.

Currently, individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a vaccine as Biden seeks to have 70% of the country receive at least one shot by the July 4 holiday.

In order to do that Biden declared the month of June a "month of action" to accelerate vaccine uptake. That includes providing childcare for parents so they can get vaccinated, and relaunching a vaccination tour led by Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Biden is also drawing on the private sector for that additional last push that some people may need to take the jab, including partnerships with barber shops and beauty salons to provide vaccines there, and ticket giveaways at Major League Baseball games for individuals who get vaccinated on-site.

Despite widespread availability, vaccinations have varied wildly across US states with a wide swathe of the South, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee having vaccination rates of in the mid-30th percentile.

Meanwhile, 12 other states have recorded over 70% of their adult populations receiving at least one dose.