Iranian oil output can reach 6.5 mln bpd - minister

Iran's oil output can easily reach 6.5 million barrels per day (bpd) when U.S. sanctions are lifted, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday, according to the Ministry's SHANA website.

Iran and world powers are in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched three years ago. Trump also reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's oil-reliant economy.

"OIL CAPACITY UPLIFT WILL BOOST IRAN'S POLITICAL CLOUT"

An increase in Iranian oil output will boost the country's political power, Zanganeh said in a statement as Tehran and world powers pursue talks to lift U.S. sanctions that have stopped it from pumping anywhere near capacity since 2018.

"Increasing Iran's oil production capacity increases Iran's security and political power. Oil is not just economic power," the ministry's website SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions against Iran.











