More than half of Germans dissatisfied with pandemic response - survey

DPA WORLD Published May 29,2021

More than half of Germans remain dissatisfied with the government's management of the coronavirus crisis, despite progress on vaccinations, a loosening of restrictions and falling infection figures.



In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa, 24 per cent were "very dissatisfied" and another 30 per cent "rather dissatisfied" with the government's actions.



In contrast, only 6 per cent are "very satisfied" and 35 per cent "rather satisfied. Five per cent did not give an opinion.



But the survey, which questioned 2,085 people between May 21 and 24, provided a glimmer of good news for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government as Germany gears up for national elections in September.



In March, 65 per cent of Germans were dissatisfied by the coronavirus response and only 30 per cent satisfied.



Only among supporters of Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU conservative bloc does satisfaction outweigh dissatisfaction, at 62 per cent to 36 per cent in the latest survey.



In contrast, 84 per cent of supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany were dissatisfied.



After 16 years in power, Merkel is not running for re-election. As the pandemic dragged on, support for her leadership faltered and the CDU/CSU alliance is now facing a surging Green Party.









