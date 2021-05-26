UN General Assembly head Volkan Bozkır pays a visit to Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

"I met with representatives of the Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar. They survived unimaginable horrors and persecution & undertook treacherous journeys to reach safety in Bangladesh," Volkan Bozkır, the Turkish diplomat now serving as president of the UN General Assembly, tweeted after visiting the camp.

Bozkır, also known for his active role in the UN against Israeli aggression in Palestine and the killings of Arab civilians, visited the camp at a time when escalating unrest in Myanmar following a February military coup has made the Rohingya's peaceful repatriation more uncertain.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also raised the issue during her meeting with Bozkır in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday.

"As we grapple with the recent political turmoil in Myanmar, the concerns regarding the plight of the Rohingya Muslims, especially in the Rakhine State and other minorities in Myanmar should not be forgotten," Bozkır tweeted.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for Rohingya, a stateless people who endured genocide in their home country.

Addressing Rohingya as "Arakan Muslims"-using an older name for Rakhine state, their traditional home-he tweeted: "I thank the authorities for this useful brief & the significant work they are doing every day."

Bangladesh is currently home to 1.2 million stateless Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine state in August 2017.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar's state forces while more than 34,000 were thrown into fires, over 114,000 others beaten, as many as 18,000 women and girls raped, and over 115,000 homes burned down, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).

"I listened to their stories & hopes and dreams. Despite everything, they persist," Bozkır tweeted.

The diplomat also visited the Turkish Field Hospital in Camp No. 9, which provides crucial medical services to the Rohingya refugees. "I commend all humanitarian and medical personnel on the ground for their dedicated work in difficult circumstances," he said.

During his visit, Bozkır was joined by Mustafa Osman Turan, Turkey's ambassador to Bangladesh.