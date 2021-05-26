 Contact Us
News World Belarus opposition preparing to stage new protests

Belarus opposition preparing to stage new protests

Reuters WORLD
Published May 26,2021
Subscribe
BELARUS OPPOSITION PREPARING TO STAGE NEW PROTESTS

The Belarusian opposition is preparing to stage a new phase of active anti-government protests in Belarus, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday.

Mass protests erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko last summer after he declared victory in a presidential election that his opponents said was rigged, but they lost momentum amid a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.

"There's nothing more to wait for - we have to stop the terror once and for all," Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement on social media.