Wanted PKK terrorist neutralized in southeastern Turkey

A wanted PKK terrorist was "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Mardin province, said Turkish National Defense Ministry on Saturday.

A total of seven terrorists were neutralized in an operation conducted by provincial gendarmerie units with the support of Gendarmerie Armed Drone (J-SIHA) and Air Force Command on May 8 in the countryside Nusaybin district of Mardin.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

One of the terrorists, identified as Serhat Ericek, codenamed Rizgar Kocer, had operated for the terror group in the Bogok area of Mardin. He was in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list with a reward of up to 500,000 lira (nearly $60,000).

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Ericek was among the terrorists who carried out an attack with a hand-made explosive device in the Sarikoy area of Idil district in Sirnak province on Dec. 9, 2019, killing Petty Officer Esma Çevik and Sergeant Kemal Sayar.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





