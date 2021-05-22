Turkish students awarded at Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair

 Contact Us
"Competing at the (ISEF) with 10 different projects, 13 Turkish students claimed their awards in a "historic achievement," -- industry and technology minister -- said in a social media post on Saturday.

Published May 22,2021
Several Turkish high school students received awards in one of the world's most prestigious science and engineering competitions with projects in various fields, the country's industry and technology minister said on Saturday.

"Competing in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) with 10 different projects, 13 Turkish students claimed their awards in a "historic achievement," Mustafa Varank said on Twitter.

Varank stressed that Turkey's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) would always continue to support students in the country.

ISEF announced the winners of the competition on its website on Saturday.