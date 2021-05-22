Civilian member of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council resigns

A civilian member in Sudan's ruling sovereign council has resigned over the killing of two protesters in front of the army headquarters earlier this month.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Khartoum on Saturday, Aisha Musa announced to step down, accusing the military of excluding the council's civilian component in decision-making.

"The transitional government has violated the constitutional declaration by delaying the formation of the legislative assembly and commissions on justice, corruption, peace and others," Musa said.

At least two people were killed and more than 30 injured on May 12 as Sudanese protesters demanded justice for more than 100 people killed on June 3, 2019 in front of the army headquarters.