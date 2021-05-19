France, Egypt, Jordan call for Israel-Palestine ceasefire

France, Egypt and Jordan have called on Israel and Palestine to immediately agree on a ceasefire and end the escalating conflict that has killed hundreds of civilians, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The statement follows a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, on Tuesday, where they also agreed to reach a ceasefire agreement through the UN Security Council, a statement released by the French president's office said.

France has stepped up diplomatic engagements with the countries in the Middle East, Europe and the US to put an end to hostilities, besides holding talks with Israel and Palestine leaders separately, to push for the adoption of a ceasefire resolution.

Macron also held a meeting with Tunisian president, Kais Saied, the only Arab member country of the UN Security Council.

The three countries have demanded Israel offer "full and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip."

Since the conflict flared in the last ten days, nearly 60,000 people have been displaced in Gaza and an estimated 47,000 have taken shelter in UN Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA) schools, according to the UN.

The World Food Programme has also warned that over 160,000 people in Gaza have been pushed into food insecurity.

Israel has currently blocked entry for cargo carrying humanitarian aid into landlocked Gaza.

Hours after opening the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border with Egypt after a nine days gap on Tuesday that allowed five of the 24 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies to Gaza, Israel shut down the gates.

Israeli authorities blamed militants who they said launched mortars at the crossing, a report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

France, Egypt and Jordan have assured to work jointly with international partners and the UN, to ensure delivery of humanitarian help for Gaza's relief.