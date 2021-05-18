Palestinian children defenseless in face of Israeli attacks

A Palestinian father carries his dead daughter from the rubble of a destroyed house [EPA]

The most defenseless victims of the Israeli attacks are the 64 children who lost their lives in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and other occupied areas of Palestine.

The tensions, which started with the forced eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, mounted with Israeli raids on Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque early this month.

Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza on May 10 in a bid to suppress Palestinian resistance.

The Hamas Movement in Gaza also responded to Israel's attacks with missiles.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 213 civilians have been killed and 1,400 others injured in Israeli attacks.

OVER 3,000 CHILD VICTIMS

According to the Palestinian Information Ministry, more than 3,000 children have been killed in Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the last 20 years.

Human rights organizations state that residential buildings that housed families with children were deliberately targeted during Israeli airstrikes, and that Israeli soldiers opened fire indiscriminately in raids on occupied areas such as the West Bank for "security reasons".

15 CHILDREN KILLED IN KHAN YOUNIS

Brothers Yazen al-Masri, 2, Rehaf al-Masri, 10, Ibrahim Masri, 11, and Merwan Masri, 7, lost their lives in Khan Younis, which has borne the brunt of incessant Israeli attacks.

Four other siblings, Muhammed al-Tanani, 3, Adham al-Tanani, 4, Amir al-Tanani, 5, and Ismail al-Tanani, 6, lost their lives in the attacks.

Hussein Hamad, 11, Ibrahim Hasanein, 16, Muhammad Abu Dayya, 5, Ammar al-Omur, 11, Hammade al-Omur, 13, Bashar Sammur, 17, and Khalid al-Qanoo, 17, were also killed in the attacks.

11-year-old Hussein Hamad and 16-year-old Ibrahim Hasanein were also among those killed.

YOUNGEST VICTIM 5 MONTHS OLD

Muhammed Zein el-Attar, who was only 5 months old, was killed in Israeli strikes on Beit Lahia, along with his siblings Islam, 5, and Amira, 6.

Other Palestinian children who were massacred in Israeli raids are: Zaid al-Telbani, 5, Hamza Ali, 12, Yahya Khalifa, 14, Hala Rifi, 14, Baraa al-Gharabli, 16, Fawzia Naser Muhammed Abu Fares, 17, and Lina Sherir, 16.

Tawfiq Abu el-Auf, 16, Tala Abu el-Auf, 12, and Revan Abu Abu el-Auf, 11, also died in an airstrike.

Four brothers, Lena, Rana, Yahya and Zein, from the Eshkuntana family, lost their lives in one such attack.

Three siblings from the Kolak family named Hala, Yara, and Rula were killed in the attacks of Israel.

Mahmoud Tulba, 13, and Refif Abu Dayer, 11, were killed in a strike on Gaza.

ISRAEL KILLS 7 CHILDREN IN AL-SHATI REFUGEE CAMP

Israeli jets last weekend bombarded the Al-Shati refugee camp, which is home to more 85,000 Palestinians.

In the attack, four children from a family were killed. They were identified as Yamen Alaa Muhammed Abu Hatab, 6, Maryam Alaa Muhammed Abu Hatab, 8, Bilal Alaa Muhammed Ebu Hatab, 9, and Yusuf Alaa Muhammed Abu Hatab, 11.

Tamara al-Rifai, spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said the attack on the refugee camp came as a shock.

In Gaza's north, Bouthaina Mahmud Isa Obeid, 6, Muhammed Suleiman, 16, Abid Zakariyyah Alloush, 17, and Mustafa Obeid, 17, were killed.

Ibrahim al-Rantisi, 2, and Hur al-Zamili were also killed in a strike.

Thirteen-year-old Abdullah Ashraf Abdullah Juda was the latest victim of Israeli attacks.

In the Bureij refugee camp, Ahmed Mahmud al-Hawajiri, 14, and Lina Muhammed Mahmud Isa, 14, were killed by Israeli forces.

In the Deir al Balah region of Gaza, Yusuf al-Baz, 13, also died.

According to latest information shared by Palestinian authorities, seven more children were killed in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, Rashid Abu Erra, 16, Said Owda, 16, and Zeid Fadil Muhammed al-Qaisiya, 17, were killed in Israel's attacks.