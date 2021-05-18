IMMEDIATE, CONCRETE STEPS MUST BE TAKEN AGAINST ISRAEL, TURKEYS PARLIAMENT SPEAKER SAYS

Immediate, concrete steps must be taken against Israel, Turkey's parliament speaker says

Turkey's parliament speaker on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on the issue of Palestine, repeating Turkey's position that "immediate and concrete steps" must be taken to halt Israeli attacks.

"As our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] said, 'immediate and concrete steps must be taken to teach occupying Israel a powerful and deterrent lesson.' The passive and contradictory attitude of the international community is a waste of time for the Palestinian people," Mustafa Şentop told Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Şentop underlined that Ankara would continue to stand firmly with Palestinians "in their struggle for freedom and justice."

"We are making all manners of diplomatic efforts for Palestine," he added.

The total number of people killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 213, including 61 children, 36 women, and 16 elderly people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As many as 1,400 people have also been injured in the attacks.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction. Media offices and health centers are among the structures targeted.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Ghalibaf, for his part, said that the recent incidents in Palestine were "unacceptable."

"All parliaments, all Muslims should take to the scene on the Palestine issue," he said.