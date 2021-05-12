Many Arab countries to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday

Muslims in many Arab countries countries will celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival on Thursday, even as several countries in the region continue to impose anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites, declared that Wednesday is the final day of Ramadan and Thursday is the start of the three-day Eid al-Fitr, one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar.

Other countries that will celebrate on Thursday include Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Oman has yet to announce if it will mark the Eid on Thursday or Friday.

The beginning and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Some countries have imposed new restrictions during the holiday to limit the spread of coronavirus, such as Iraq, where a lockdown has been imposed, starting on Wednesday and set to last for 10 days. Daily infection rates remain high in Iraq and the vaccination drive is slow.

To limit crowds and social gatherings, Egypt ordered shops to close by 9 pm until May 21, while Tunisia imposed a curfew and movement restrictions until May 16.

However, other countries will ease restrictions as reported daily infections declined. That includes Jordan, which will shorten the night-time curfew starting Thursday.

Eid al-Fitr is usually marked with special prayers, while families exchange visits and share cookies filled with dates or nuts.







