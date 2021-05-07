UN expert calls for arms embargo on military junta in Myanmar

The UN's top expert on human rights in Myanmar welcomed a call by civil society organizations on Friday to impose an arms embargo on the military junta and encouraged countries to take action immediately.

"Stopping the flow of weapons and dual-use weapons technology into the hands of the military junta of Myanmar is literally a matter of life and death," said UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews.

He applauded more than 200 organizations for bringing the campaign to stop the use of arms by the junta, which took over the country in a putsch on Feb. 1, to the attention of the UN Security Council.

"I urge governments who support cutting the flow of weapons to a brutal military junta to consider immediately establishing their own arms embargo against Myanmar while simultaneously encouraging UN Security Council action," said Andrews.

"Bilateral arms embargoes should encompass weapons and dual-use technology, including surveillance equipment."

In a March report to the Human Rights Council, Andrews identified the nations that had already established arms embargoes against Myanmar.

"Additionally, I urge organizations and advocates who have called for UN Security Council action to urge governments to impose their own arms embargo simultaneously," said Andrews.