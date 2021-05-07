Singaporean Islamic body distributes $1.8M during Ramadan

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has distributed a total of Singaporean $2.4 million ($1.8 million) to support the vulnerable communities during the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

"The financial aid is 19 percent higher compared to [Singaporean] $2.01 million [$1.5 million] last year," the MUIS posted on Facebook on Friday.

The religious body said around 7,760 households will benefit from this year's Ramadan disbursement.

"Each family will receive [Singaporean] $150 [$112] to [Singaporean] $1,000 ($750) depending on the size of the household," the statement added.

The beneficiaries include monthly recipients of Zakat financial assistance, selected families referred by Family Service Centers, and residents of welfare homes.

"Alhamdulillah, thanks to the generosity of the Muslim community, we are able to support more individuals and families this year, including those who require financial assistance resulting from the COVID-19 crisis," the MUIS stated.





