Humanitarian Relief Organization hands out Ramadan aid to needy Malians

A Turkish charity on Wednesday distributed Ramadan aid to the needy in Mali.

According to a statement by the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Organization (IHH), 14,522 people were provided aid as part of its Ramadan charity efforts in the capital Bamako.

While a total of 6,480 people were given dry food, 1,242 were given fitrah (charity before end of the Muslim holy month) and zakat (obligatory alms giving in Islam).

The charity also distributed holiday clothes among 500 children, sacrificed 70 cattle and distributed meat among 6,300 people.

The IHH team also laid the foundation stone of Ibrahim Büyükboz Mosque.

Radio broadcaster Ali Şentürk, known as Afrikali Ali, also participated in the IHH's aid distribution ceremony in the West African country.