Greece records 134 COVID-19 deaths in last 48 hours

Greece saw 134 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 48 hours, health authorities announced Monday.

With the new numbers-after no figures were released Sunday-the country's overall death toll has now reached 10,587 since the start of the pandemic, while 95.4% of those that died either had some underlying disease or were over 70, health authorities said.

A total of 797 patients remained in ventilators with an average age at 68.

The nationwide case tally stands at 348,568 after 2,146 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the last 48 hours.

The Attica region still has the highest number of cases with 1,022 new infections, while Thessaloniki counted 302 cases.

The country on Monday reopened its food sector after a months-long lockdown while its nightly curfew was also extended to 11 pm.





