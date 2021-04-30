Turkey Diyanet Foundation opens orphanage in Tanzania

A Turkish charity on Friday officially opened an orphanage in the East African country of Tanzania.

In a statement, the Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) announced the opening of the Chanika Turkey Orphanage in the city of Dar-es-Salaam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, foundation official Ihsan Açık said they would take care of orphans from all over the world with the support of their donors.

Turkish actor Celal Al, who portrayed Abdurrahman Gazi in the Turkish television series Diriliş Ertuğrul, national basketball player Furkan Aldemir and rapper Resul Aydemir were also present at the opening ceremony, said the statement.

Children at the ceremony were presented with new clothes and copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.