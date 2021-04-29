5 dead, including 2 deputies, after standoff in US

Five people, including two sheriff's deputies and a suspect are dead after a 13-hour standoff in the US state of North Carolina, according to officials on Thursday.

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman told reporters that two civilians killed on Wednesday were the suspect's mother and stepfather.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he spoke with the sheriff to offer condolences and further assistance.

"We grieve for Sgt. Chris Ward, K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and the entire Watauga County law enforcement community today after these tragic deaths in the line of duty," Cooper said on Twitter. "These horrific shootings that claimed lives and loved ones show the ever-present danger law enforcement can encounter in the line of duty."

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the suspects remain unclear.

The standoff unfolded in the western town of Boone and began about 10 a.m. (1400GMT) when deputies responded to a welfare check after family members did not show up for work.

Deputies received gunshot wounds from the suspect upon entering an apartment.