IUMS hail Jerusalemites for resisting Israel repression

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on Monday hailed the struggle of Palestinians in Jerusalem against Israeli practices.

The IUMS "hails the resistance of Jerusalemites against the plans of displacement, uprooting, killing and daily repression that the world has been unable to stop for years," the Doha-based grouping said in a statement.

The IUMS condemned non-stop Israeli attacks against Jerusalemites and worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We consider it [the attacks] as an organized state terrorism aimed at Judaizing Jerusalem and eliminating the Palestinian presence in the city as part of the occupation plans to control it, change its features and identity, and control its holy sites, especially the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque," it said.

Since the start of Ramadan, Israeli forces have banned Palestinians from sitting in the Damascus Gate area in central Jerusalem and holding festive activities. The situation escalated when Israeli settlers launched attacks on Palestinians in the flashpoint city.

More than 130 Palestinians have been injured in clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday, and at least 100 Palestinians have been detained.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

In February, the IUMS called for marking the Jerusalem International Week on 6-12, to show support to the Palestinian struggle against the decades-long Israeli occupation.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.