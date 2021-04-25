Myanmar unity gov’t welcomes ASEAN meeting consensus

Myanmar's newly formed National Unity Government (NUG) welcomed the five-point consensus on the coup crisis during a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"This is what the National Unity Government has been calling for," it said in a written statement released on Sunday.

The new government made up of opponents of the military regime also appreciated Indonesian President Joko Widodo's strong words for Myanmar's junta to release the detainees.

They stressed that they are waiting for a firm action by ASEAN to de-escalate the conflict.

"We eagerly await the engagement by the ASEAN Secretary General as mandated by this meeting. We look forward to a firm action by ASEAN to follow up its decisions and restore our democracy and freedom for our people and for the region," the statement read.

According to the ASEAN chairman's statement issued after Saturday's meeting, five points were agreed by the leaders or their representatives with the consent of the Myanmar junta leader.

ASEAN also agreed that "constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people."

A special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall "facilitate mediation of the dialogue process," they said, adding, the bloc shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

In addition, the bloc emphasized the importance of Myanmar's continued efforts in addressing the situation in the Rakhine state, including starting the repatriation process in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner.

The ASEAN leaders meeting was held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, presided over by current chair Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah from Brunei Darussalam.

State leaders or envoys from ASEAN countries attended the meeting, including Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta chief.