Turkish charity extends helping hand to South Sudanese

A Turkish charity on Monday donated 750 packages of food for vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) handed over the food packages containing cooking oil, beans, rice, sugar, and maize flour to the South Sudan Islamic Council in the capital Juba.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said they would continue working with the council to reach vulnerable people in remote areas.

"This is the fifth consecutive day of food donation activities that our governmental and non-governmental organizations have organized so far. I am happy to be among our brothers and sisters of South Sudan," said Mutaf during the handover ceremony in Juba.

He said they seek to aid prisons, hospitals, centers for people with disabilities, and other care institutions.

Abdallah Braj Rwal, head of the South Sudan Islamic Council, said: "We appreciate the Turkish government for its support to the people of South Sudan. This donation will be distributed among all Muslims and other vulnerable communities across the country."

Turgut Gazigil, the deputy coordinator of TIKA's office in Juba, was also present at the occasion.