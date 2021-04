A family attends the burial service for David Ferreira Gomes, who died from complications related to COVID-19, at the Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil registered 3,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 85,774 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 368,749 total coronavirus deaths and 13,832,455 total confirmed cases.