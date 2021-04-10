Libya to protect mutual interests with Turkey

Libya will continue to protect its mutual interests with Turkey, the head of Libya's Presidential Council said on Saturday.

Mohamed al-Menfi made the comment after receiving the letter of credentials from Kenan Yılmaz, the newly appointed Turkish envoy to Libya.

Al-Menfi said a high-level government delegation will head to Turkey on Sunday for a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral agreements and to develop cooperation in various fields.

According to Libyan government sources, the country's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and some of his Cabinet members will visit Turkey.

The Turkish government and Libya's Internationally-recognized Libyan National Accord government have built strategic relationships in different fields especially in infrastructure, economic and military fields.

Turkey welcomed the recent political developments in Libya as the North African country elected its interim president and prime minister to govern the country until Libyan elections in December.





