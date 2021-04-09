Turkish religious body opens 25 wells in Chad, Liberia

Turkey's top religious body has opened 25 wells in Liberia and Chad, which are expected to provide safe drinking water for 250,000 people in the two African countries.

In a statement Friday, Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) said it has opened 13 wells in the Chadian capital N'Djamena and other regions to provide safe drinking water for more than 150,000 people in the country.

The statement added that the Islamic endowment also opened 12 wells in Liberia's capital Monrovia, as well as other parts of the country, providing safe drinking water for an estimated 100,000 people.

The directorate explained that the wells, which were opened with the support of philanthropists, are powered by solar energy.