Relatives and friends react during the burial of Lucio Pereira de Lima, 61, who passed away due to the coronavirus disease [Reuters]

Brazil on Friday registered 2,922 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the Latin American nation grapples with the worst of the pandemic so far and the world's highest daily death tolls.

Cases rose by 70,238 to 12,910,082. Deaths now total 328,206.