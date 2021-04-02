 Contact Us
News World Kremlin warns NATO troop deployment to Ukraine will raise tensions

Kremlin warns NATO troop deployment to Ukraine will raise tensions

"There is no doubt such a scenario would lead to a further increase in tensions close to Russia's borders. Of course, this would call for additional measures from the Russian side to ensure its security," spokesman said while warning Russia would be forced to respond if the US sent troops.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 02,2021
Subscribe
KREMLIN WARNS NATO TROOP DEPLOYMENT TO UKRAINE WILL RAISE TENSIONS

The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security.

NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that the situation at the contact line in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatist forces was quite frightening and that multiple "provocations" were taking place there.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Taran, and "condemned recent escalations of Russian aggressive and provocative actions in eastern Ukraine," the Pentagon said.