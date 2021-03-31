3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces in Turkey

Three more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey thanks to persuasion efforts of security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the terrorists, who escaped from the terror group through persuasion efforts of the gendarmerie command and security directorate teams, surrendered to security forces after entering Turkey.

The terrorists were active in Iraq and Syria, and had joined the group in 2015.

With the latest surrender, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 39.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.