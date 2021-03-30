Biden nominates first Muslim US federal judge

President Joe Biden nominated the first Muslim federal judge in the country's history to a US District Court on Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Zahid Quraishi will become the first Muslim to serve in that position in New Jersey.

Biden's 11 judicial nominees are highly diversified, including three Black women for circuit courts; the first Asian American and Pacific Islander female for US District Court for the District of Washington, D.C. and the first woman of color to serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people-and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Quraishi, who is of Pakistani ancestry, was also the first Muslim to serve as US Magistrate Judge for the District of New Jersey in 2019.

Born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, Quraishi received his bachelor's degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in 1997 and his Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School in 2000.