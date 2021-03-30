Bahrain appoints diplomatic mission chief to Israel

Bahrain has appointed a head of its diplomatic mission to Israel after the two countries signed an agreement to normalize their relations last year, according to official media.

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued a royal decree to appoint Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma as Head of Bahrain's Diplomatic Mission to Israel, the state-run news agency reported.

The Israeli government appointed a temporary head of its diplomatic mission to Bahrain in January.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Israel established formal relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of a US-brokered agreement, a move followed by Sudan and Morocco.

Palestinian leaders have decried the deals as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.