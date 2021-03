This photo taken on March 28, 2021 shows a woman receiving a dose of the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province. (Photo by STR / AFP)

China carried out about 4.20 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on March 28, bringing the total number administered to 106.61 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Monday.