Muslims to observe holy night of Barat to ask Almighty Allah for forgiveness and salvation

On Saturday, millions of Muslims across the world will observe the holy night of Barat, also known as Lailat al-Barat, which is regarded as the night of forgiveness and salvation.

Lailat al-Barat is the night of the 15th of Sha'ban on the Islamic lunar calendar.

Ali Erbaş, head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate, tweeted a video message on the occasion.

Erbaş said Barat is considered an abundantly blessed night when believers seek divine forgiveness and mercy.

"On the occasion of this blessed night, I wish our nation to be free from all sorts of troubles, misfortunes and diseases, and I pray from Almighty Allah to be able to enter the month of Ramadan free of our sins, and to be one of those who receive salvation on the day of judgment," he said.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay also marked the holy night for Muslims worldwide.

"I wish the holy night of Barat, which heralds Ramadan-i-Sharif, bring salvation and goodness for our nation, the Muslim world, and all of humanity," he said in a tweet.

Lailat al-Barat is regarded as the night when people's fortunes for the coming year are decided and when Allah may choose to forgive sinners.