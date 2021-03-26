Myanmar junta kills 320 anti-coup protesters so far - AAPP

At least 320 people have been killed by military crackdown during ongoing anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar, according to latest figures revealed by a rights watchdog.

"A total of 2,981 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced in relation to the attempted military coup on February 1. 320 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said in its daily report on Thursday.

The group said night protests were held in many towns, some of which were "violently cracked down."

"People were shot to death, injured, and arrested," it added, referring to the situation on Thursday.

"As the illegitimate military regime attempts to halt protests before Armed Forces Day on March 27, many soldiers and so-called police commit brutal acts," the group said.

The Burmese military-officially known as Tatmadaw-launched a coup on Feb. 1 arresting in pre-dawn raids leadership of then ruling National League for Democracy and other civil society activists. The junta declared year-long state of emergency and announced its new Cabinet.

The coup triggered nationwide demonstrations which turned violent after junta forces opened fire to break the protests. Of 320 slain, nearly 20 were under the age of 18. Many have been injured while property worth millions of dollars has been damaged.