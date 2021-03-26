Four shot dead in Dhaka as anti-Modi protest turns violent - police

Activists clash with the police as they protest the visit by Indian PM Narendra Modi to Dhaka [AFP]

Four anti-Modi protesters were shot dead in Bangladesh on Friday in violent demonstrations over the visit of the Indian prime minister to Dhaka, officials said.

Police said four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam were brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after violence erupted at Hathazari, a rural town where the group's main leaders are based.

"We got four bodies here. They are all hit with bullets. Three of them are madrasa students and another a tailor," Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector at the hospital, told AFP. He did not say who opened fire at the demonstrations.









