The US Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a lower court ruling that overturned the death sentence for the 2013 Boston Marathon bomber, said local media reports.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 27, was found guilty of joining his brother Tamerlan in planting two pressure-cooker bombs which claimed three lives and injured over 250 others.

News outlet The Hill reported that an appeal was filled in October by the Trump administration but the Biden administration might change course, as it is opposed to the death penalty.

If his death sentence is not reinstated, Tsarnaev will serve out multiple life sentences in prison.

The perpetrators of that attack had no direct ties to international terror groups but instead used information posted online by such groups to help carry out their attacks.

Family members of Tsarnaev told Time magazine in April, 2015 that they believe he is innocent and the 2013 bombing was part of an American government conspiracy to manufacture consent for a subsequent martial law.

Tsarnaev's uncle, Said-Hussein Tsarnaev, told Time that the whole thing "was all fabricated by the American special services."