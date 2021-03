Brazil coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 on Monday

Thiago Firmino voluntarily disinfects the alleys of Santa Marta slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil on Monday registered 1,015 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, totaling 279,286 dead since the pandemic began.

Confirmed cases rose by 36,239 to 11,519,609.