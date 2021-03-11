Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone

Three Palestinian fishermen were killed on Sunday when an explosive-laden Israeli drone blew up, the Interior Ministry of Gaza said Thursday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozum said in a statement that an Israeli explosive-laden quadcopter was stuck in the fishermen's fishing net and exploded.

"The Ministry holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the martyrdom of the three fishermen in the coast off Khan Younis, southern Gaza," al-Bozum added.

He also urged rights groups to prosecute the Israeli authorities in the international courts for their crimes against the Palestinian people.

The fishermen from al-Laham family were killed under mysterious circumstances off the coast of Gaza Strip while fishing.

The Interior Ministry said it will investigate the incident.

The Israeli army, for its part, denied involvement in the death of the fishermen.





