US, Chinese top diplomats to meet in Alaska

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Chinese counterparts to discuss a range of issues, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet on March 18 in Alaska with People's Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi.

"The meeting will take place following Secretary Blinken's meetings with two of our closest regional allies in Tokyo and Seoul. Secretary Blinken and NSA Sullivan will discuss a range of issues with the PRC," said State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement.

"I will meet on March 18 with People's Republic of China Director Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska to engage on a range of issues, including those where we have deep disagreements," Blinken wrote on Twitter.





